Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall
Top Stories
Police: Juvenile identified as mom of abandoned newborn found in Philly area
Top Stories
Police warn of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall
After legalization, CBD business in Boardman aims to help customers
Crash in Sandusky burns down barn, kills cows
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership offers free teaching tools for kids
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Pa Attorney General Kathleen Kane
Former Pa. attorney general sentenced to jail, then cuffed in court
Trending on WKBN.com
Police: Juvenile identified as mom of abandoned newborn found in Philly area
Police warn of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall
After legalization, CBD business in Boardman aims to help customers
Deputies investigate break-in at Trumbull County bar
Akron Children’s Hospital opens Center for Gender Affirming Medicine
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!