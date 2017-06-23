Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Trump soaks up Mueller hearings, claims them for a win
Top Stories
Movin’ on: Boardman 12U Little League Baseball rolls to another win at state
Top Stories
GM Lordstown workers protest outside of Trump visit in West Virginia
Youth movement: Cardinal Mooney looks to bounce back in 2019
Gov. DeWine opens Ohio State Fair, says it’s an opportunity to brag
WATCH: Warming up the rest of the week
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Oscar-gonzalez
Gonzalez homers twice, earning Scrappers first series win