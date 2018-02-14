Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Hottest temps of the season moving in
Top Stories
ABC Water District chooses engineering company to devise flooding plan
Top Stories
Mt. Carmel Festival kicks off despite extremely hot weekend
Revitalization efforts focus on Youngstown’s ‘middle neighborhoods’
‘I’ve learned more about self-love’: Mentorship program teaches local girls life skills
Representatives speak out about increase to minimum wage
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
North Charleston
Brian Joseph Forgacs Obituary