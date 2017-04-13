Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Several departments battle fire at vacant Liberty Twp. home
Top Stories
Lawmakers push plans to lower prices of medicine
Top Stories
Austintown student gets chance to attend an ‘out of this world’ summer camp
New winery in Warren features deck along Mahoning River
Packard Music Hall upgrades 35-year-old marquee
Youngstown lifeguard pulls 2 drowning girls from North Side Pool
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning
New Lebanon Borough
2 injured in Mercer County buggy accident