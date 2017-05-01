Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Niles event raises money for seniors by offering variety of food in unique way
Top Stories
UAW president expects GM job offers for laid-off workers to keep coming
Top Stories
Need weekend plans? Head out to Warren Greek Fest with family, friends
Designer creates perfect dress for Liberty teen with primordial dwarfism
Kinsman Lakelands Association president denies dam caused flood
90 seconds with Tony Foster: E. Palestine coach discusses life after Sherry, Posey
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5
National Weather Service
National Weather Service: Wet microburst caused Boardman storm damage