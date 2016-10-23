Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
56,000 cases put on fast-track in US immigration courts
Top Stories
Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt
Top Stories
ID theft stings, but it’s hard to pin on specific data hacks
Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Police: Juvenile identified as mom of abandoned newborn found in Philly area
Police: Deaths, injuries in Texas shopping complex shooting
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso
National League
Cubs beat Dodgers 5-0 to reach 1st World Series since 1945
Trending on WKBN.com
Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Police: Juvenile identified as mom of abandoned newborn found in Philly area
Police: Deaths, injuries in Texas shopping complex shooting
After legalization, CBD business in Boardman aims to help customers
Akron Children’s Hospital opens Center for Gender Affirming Medicine
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!