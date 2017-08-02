Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Review urged after child stabbing suspect, 2 other parolees charged in separate homicides
Top Stories
Victims of Kinsman storm damage getting help from community group fundraiser
Top Stories
‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event aims to stock Warren G. Harding’s food pantry
90 seconds with Joe Cowart: New Castle head coach previews the upcoming football season
Warren crime activity: Stabbing victim went to nearby home, found bleeding on porch
JobsNow: Starr Manufacturing in Vienna hiring variety of workers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5
Middleburg Heights
Tests positive for West Nile virus in Middleburg Heights