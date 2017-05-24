Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
2 minutes with Andy Hake: Western Reserve coach excited for season ahead with senior-laden team
Top Stories
Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball eliminated from state tournament
Top Stories
Firefighters union needs radios, manpower; Youngstown council says not in budget
NYO Property Group selling 2 notable Youngstown buildings
Newton Falls plastic-making company’s new tech could bring in more Valley jobs
Social media photos show murdered Ole Miss student posing with suspect
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM
Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home
Frank Milton Queener, Jr. Obituary