Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
UAW President leaving to take job at GM plant in Indiana
Top Stories
Bond set for defendant charged with shooting at Liberty apartments
Top Stories
Authorities: Baby falls into river in Ohio and dies
Humane agents remove dozens of cats from abandoned Youngstown home
New rules at Mill Creek Park expand access to fishing
State police in Mercer County investigate sex crime allegations
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Mueller takes the TV stage; Democrats hope America tunes in
Looking At Afternoon Storms
Storm Team 27: A look at afternoon storm risk