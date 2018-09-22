Skip to content
Liberty Crime Activity
Liberty crime activity: Wife knocks pizza out of man’s hands before being punched, police say
Liberty crime activity: Man takes device from store, leaves it on top of police cruiser, police say
Liberty crime activity: Police say hotel employee sold hotel’s TV
Liberty crime activity: Woman says burglars used sledgehammer to break in
Liberty crime activity: Man says daughter pulled shower curtain off wall, punched him
Liberty crime activity: Ex-boyfriend takes temporary tags off car, gets caught on camera, police say
Liberty crime activity: Man rides buggy in Walmart lot, drinks Mike’s Hard Lemonade, police say
Liberty crime activity: Man wears women’s underwear out of store, admits he “shot up,” police say
Liberty crime activity: Woman faces drug charge after searching dumpster
Liberty crime activity: Man sleeping outside Aldi ‘drank a lot of Moonshine,’ police said
Liberty crime activity: Woman says aunt, sister threatened her with weapons
Liberty crime activity: Police called for pedestrian hit, find drunken man, police say
Liberty crime activity: Gun, ammo, birth certificate dropped off at Goodwill, police say
Liberty crime activity: Woman charged in attack grabbed crowbar from young son, police say
Liberty crime activity: Officers say man stole car, then reported it stolen