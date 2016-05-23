Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
WATCH: Sun and storms for your Sunday
Top Stories
1 woman in hospital after crash involving semi-truck in Austintown, police say
Top Stories
12-year-old hit by car in Greenville
Sheriff: Florida man dumps dirt on girlfriend with tractor
Afghan officials: Suicide attack at wedding hall kills 63
Canfield crime activity: Driver loses control, crashes into 3 cars and house
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Judge
Judge blocks Ohio from stripping Planned Parenthood funding
Trending on WKBN.com
WATCH: Sun and storms for your Sunday
1 woman in hospital after crash involving semi-truck in Austintown, police say
12-year-old hit by car in Greenville
Canfield crime activity: Driver loses control, crashes into 3 cars and house
Man who spent two decades on Ohio’s death row headed back to Jordan