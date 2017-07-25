Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund
Top Stories
1 Year: Tokyo Olympics unveil gold, silver, bronze medals
Top Stories
Facebook kids’ app allowed unauthorized chats
Mueller takes the TV stage; Democrats hope America tunes in
Luva Bella plans million-dollar expansion with local winemaker
Suspect in Liberty shooting turns himself in
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Jeff Bayuk
Warren JFK Football eyes back-to-back state titles