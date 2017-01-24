Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
St. Vincent de Paul Society giving school supplies to children in need
Top Stories
Youngstown approves sale of empty lots to Rescue Mission
Top Stories
Son of former Youngstown police chief pleads guilty to charges in I-680 shooting
WATCH: Tracking scattered showers and storms
Highway Patrol: Meth found in system of driver that caused head-on crash in Newton Twp.
Hubbard police asking for help identifying potential theft suspect
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Jaylen Hewlett
Cardinal Mooney’s Hewlett verbals to YSU