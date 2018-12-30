Skip to content
Hubbard Crime Activity
Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate attempted break-in at bar
Hubbard crime activity: Police say marijuana, stolen gun found after traffic stop
Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate stolen car, vehicle break-ins
Hubbard crime activity: Fireworks stolen from trailers at Wholesale Fireworks
Hubbard crime activity: Cleaner charged with stealing from Shop ‘n Save
More Hubbard Crime Activity Headlines
Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate theft of gas from Pine Lakes Golf Club
Hubbard crime activity: Man with disabilities reports assault by caretaker
Hubbard crime activity: Woman finds door kicked open
Hubbard crime activity: Police say suspect didn’t pay for delivered wings
Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate theft of steaks from store
Hubbard crime activity: Vehicle crashes through Lions Club, leaves area
Hubbard crime activity: Woman reports threats made on dating app
Hubbard crime activity: Drug items found in stolen car, police say
Hubbard crime activity: Police called for vandalism at Pine Lakes Golf Course
Hubbard crime activity: Woman says laundry stolen from dryer at apartments