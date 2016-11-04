Skip to content
High School Football Week Eleven 2016
McComb’s 5 TD passes lifts Sharon past Titusville
Warren JFK cruises against Toronto, will face Mogadore
Foor kicks LaBrae into the 2nd Round
Hoban displays dominance; Howland’s eliminated
South Range falls to Garfield in back-and-forth contest
Springfield survives for dramatic overtime win
Harding scores 56; holds off the Bees
Jenkins’ foot denies Lisbon of a trip to week twelve
Reynolds’ season comes to an end against unbeaten Iroquois
Sharpsville rolls Maplewood behind big day from Prebble
Mooney downs Hubbard keyed by three big turnovers
Greenville survives late surge from Seneca to advance
Struthers sloppy against Woodridge, loses 18-6
Wilmington routs Eisenhower after quick start
