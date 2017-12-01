Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown United holds BBQ to give back to the community
Top Stories
Man dies, 9 injured in fire at Cleveland residence
Top Stories
Woman with gun hindering rescue efforts in Kinsman, senator says
Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case
In border city, asylum seekers forced to wait band together
Hot Chicago weekend off to violent start, with 19 shot
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Greene Township
Bizarre Greene Twp. kidnapping case results in several arrests