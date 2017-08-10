Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Brandywine, Boston Mills sold to Colorado company
Top Stories
Water break stalls traffic on Route 170 in Poland
Top Stories
Amazon facility in North Jackson holds open house
Male nominees to service academies outnumber women 3-to-1
Bazetta man enters not guilty plea in case of violent letter to insurer
WATCH: Quick weather update
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Gahanna
Edith M. Pastore Obituary