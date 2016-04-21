Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
WATCH: Head coach Bo Pelini ’embarrassed’ after win over Howard
Top Stories
Cortland police: Civilians help officer involved in crash after suffering from medical emergency
Top Stories
WATCH: Youngstown East routs Perry for 2nd win of the season
Troopers reopen intersection after two-vehicle crash in Bazetta Twp.
YSU fans show off Penguin pride before YSU home opener
A cool weekend forecast, but warmer temperatures return.
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Fishing
Ohioans invited to enjoy a weekend of free fishing
Trending on WKBN.com
WATCH: Head coach Bo Pelini ’embarrassed’ after win over Howard
Cortland police: Civilians help officer involved in crash after suffering from medical emergency
New Southern Park Mall development to be called DeBartolo Commons
Neighbors react after officer-involved shooting in Boardman
Kenny G uses Champion music store for last-minute saxophone repairs