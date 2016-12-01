Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Quiet weather expected overnight
Top Stories
Live Stream: President Trump speaks at Cincinnati rally
Top Stories
Surveillance video captures men trying to steal van’s catalytic converter in Warren
Indians manager Francona undergoes eye surgery
Aqua Ohio reaches agreement to buy Campbell water system
Staying put: YSU signs Barnes to 5-year contract extension
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live Stream: President Trump speaks at Cincinnati rally
Evan-boyd
Warren JFK eyes Division VII State title
Warren JFK trio named All-Ohio First-Team
Trending on WKBN.com
Live Stream: President Trump speaks at Cincinnati rally
Surveillance video captures men trying to steal van’s catalytic converter in Warren
Demolition underway for three buildings in Niles
Aqua Ohio reaches agreement to buy Campbell water system
Family of woman killed in 2017 files lawsuit against Liberty Township