Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
More sunshine for your Sunday
Top Stories
Bringing the Brooms! Scrappers sweep Doubledays for first three game sweep of the season
Top Stories
New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog
Family and friends throw Leavittsburg veteran the welcome home party he never had
Cleveland man who alleged police locked him in closet awarded $50M
Fantastic weather through Sunday
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Early-voting
Dems ask Supreme Court to delay cut to early voting in Ohio
Trending on WKBN.com
New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog
Family and friends throw Leavittsburg veteran the welcome home party he never had
Owners bring dogs to pool party at Boardman’s OH Donut
Kick’s Lounge gives to the community with back to school giveaway
US attorney: Epstein abuse probe steadfast despite his death
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!