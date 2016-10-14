Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Bond set at $100k for Columbus father accused of torturing his own children
Top Stories
Locally-owned medical group expanding services
Top Stories
Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’
Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000
Pizza Hut could close up to 500 dine-in stores
Cleveland Browns trade Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Dunkin Donuts
WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community – Creative Classroom Contest
Trending on WKBN.com
Pizza Hut could close up to 500 dine-in stores
Car fire backs up traffic on Route 11 in Vienna
Verdict reached in Youngtown murder case
El Paso suspect’s mom called police before mass shooting
Boardman police: Suspect made comments about stockpiling weapons, shooting federal agents
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!