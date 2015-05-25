Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Warmer air on the way
Top Stories
UK, EU reach tentative Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Top Stories
Youngstown clinic planned for sealing criminal records
Youngstown cops report finding gun, crash, crack while serving warrant
‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi have it out
Report: Warren mom arrested after violent confrontation with police
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Driving
Ohio roadway project to cost nearly 3 times estimated figure
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Report: Warren mom arrested after violent confrontation with police
Not a misprint: Boardman Boys’ Soccer scores 25 in win over McKinley
Weather
GM/UAW deal expected to follow previously released offer, sources say