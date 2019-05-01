Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
A soggy start to your Wednesday
Top Stories
Residents worry about effectiveness of new fixed speed cameras in Weathersfield Twp.
Top Stories
City making dent in demolishing Youngstown’s abandoned properties
Watch: Ohio State rested and ready for Friday night battle at Northwestern
Candidates for Youngstown Municipal Court judge make their cases for voters
Garth Brooks performing small show in Portage County
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Democratic presidential debate in Ohio
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Two women wait for justice as Trumbull Co. murderers spend over 30 years on Death Row
Weather
Warren crime activity: Man calls 911 on officers for pulling him over, police say
Residents worry about effectiveness of new fixed speed cameras in Weathersfield Twp.