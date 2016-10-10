Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown police: Woman pushed, causing baby to fall down concrete stairs
Top Stories
Boardman fire chief concerned about number of fatal pedestrian accidents so far in 2019
Top Stories
Police: Gang member kills 4 in random California stabbings
Local company offers assistance to aspiring nurses
Not a trace of storm damage at Warren’s Italian festival
Woman convicted of stealing nearly $68,000 from Lowellville Rod and Gun asks judge for early release
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Cuyahoga County
Mom, 5-year-old daughter identified after fatal crash in Cuyahoga Co.
Trending on WKBN.com
Boardman fire chief concerned about number of fatal pedestrian accidents so far in 2019
Police: Gang member kills 4 in random California stabbings
Local company offers assistance to aspiring nurses
Youngstown crime activity: Police say man damaged 6 cars with hammer
Man says another driver pulled gun during road-rage incident in Girard
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!