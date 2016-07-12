Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
New faces, same high expectations at Youngstown East
Top Stories
How much is enough, when saving for retirement?
Top Stories
Police: 5 police officers shot in Philadelphia
Indians fall to Red Sox 5-1
Trumbull County club preparing for 25th annual antique tractor show
Pirates’ Taillon has elbow surgery, will miss 2020 season
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Colorado
Watch: Colorado deputies free bear stuck in car
Trending on WKBN.com
How much is enough, when saving for retirement?
Police: 5 police officers shot in Philadelphia
Person of interest in PA murder of woman, 10-year-old arrested in West Virginia
Join the team: Mahoning County Sheriff using social media for recruitment
Man sought in Crawford County double murder spotted in Florida