Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Forecast Update: Staying quiet overnight
Top Stories
Record numbers out for Reserve: Blue Devils hope to capitalize on deep roster
Top Stories
Arconic in Niles reaches contract deal with steelworkers
2 minutes with Andy Hake: Western Reserve coach excited for season ahead with senior-laden team
Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball eliminated from state tournament
Firefighters union needs radios, manpower; Youngstown council says not in budget
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Colorado Springs
Mildred Olive (Hall) Bignell Obituary