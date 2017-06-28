Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Facebook and FTC: Hammer or slap on the wrist?
Top Stories
90 seconds with Jeff Bayuk: Warren JFK coach, in search of 5th straight playoff trip, gives season outlook
Top Stories
Former Youngstown mayor will have his own trial in corruption case
Local organizations team up to give away free clothes to community
Land for new bike trail in Girard to be taken from owner by eminent domain
All in the family: Bayuk coaching legacy carries on from father to son
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5
Cleveland Plane Search
Remains recovered in Lake Erie identified as Fleming family member