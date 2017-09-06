Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Future plans for Boardman mall could include partial demolition, total renovation
Top Stories
Penguins sign F Zach Aston-Reese to 2-year deal
Top Stories
Police looking for person of interest in recent Liberty shooting
Minivan breaks tree’s fall, saving Beaver Twp. house
8-vehicle crash closed State Route 14 in Portage County
Giving Back! Cleveland Browns donate $10,000 of equipment to the Chaney football team
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5
Cleveland Brown
Browns’ top pick Garrett injures ankle during practice