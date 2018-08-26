Skip to content
Canfield Crime Activity
Canfield crime activity: MCCTC student threatens to beat up principal, torch school
Canfield crime activity: Teen charged with giving THC oil to MCCTC student
Canfield crime activity: Officers catch woman with blunt in car, police say
Canfield crime activity: Police say woman hid drug tool in bra during traffic stop
Canfield crime activity: Uber driver reports finding cocaine left behind in his car
Canfield crime activity: Police said nothing wrong with car that crashed into school
Canfield crime activity: Driver tries to avoid arrest by handing over weed, police say
Canfield crime activity: Drunk driver told officers ‘no jail could hold him,’ police say
Canfield crime activity: Police say man turned self in after overdosing while child was home
Canfield crime activity: Officer pulls over out-of-towner and finds meth pipe, police say
Canfield crime activity: Woman says pot grinder, pipe were for ‘personal use,’ police say
Canfield crime activity: Car hit person in MCCTC parking lot, police say
Canfield crime activity: Police find gun and drugs during traffic stop
Canfield crime activity: Officers say drunk man tried selling newspapers door-to-door
Canfield crime activity: Police say hospital patient with active warrant tries escaping