Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Road washed away in Kinsman will be fixed but lake will not be refilled
Top Stories
Prayer vigil held for victims of recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso
Top Stories
Former Fitch, Akron basketball standout Megan Sefcik hired as Westminster assistant coach
Worried about a recession? Protect yourself but don’t panic
Jury convicts man dubbed ‘Boy Next Door Killer’ of 2 California murders
Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses in US
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Budget
More than $1B loss projected in Ohio’s next 2-year budget