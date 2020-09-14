Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Video Game News
Top Stories
5 people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night
Video
Top Stories
Rain to snow and temps fall throughout Monday
Video
Top Stories
Firefighters working to put out house fire in Trumbull County
Video
Missing Youngstown woman with dementia never got to daughter’s New Castle home
Police: Deaths of Ohio couple believed to be murder-suicide
Fewer inspections this year could result in unchecked dangers with Christmas toys
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Big Game
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Small Business Saturday
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Caring for our Community
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Brookfield High School Obituaries
Judy L. (Yarabenets) Usnarski, West Middlesex, PA
Video
George S. Chomos, Brookfield, Ohio
Video
Shirley A. Fisher, Brookfield, Ohio
Charles E. Dunkerley, Sharon, PA
Charles “Chip” Allison Bible, Brookfield, Ohio
More Brookfield High School Obituaries Headlines
Mary Ann Javorsky, Hubbard, Ohio
Beverly Ann Leon, Masury, Ohio
Video
Charles “Chick” G. Thompson, Brookfield, Ohio
Video
David A. Rimer, Fredonia, PA
Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Jones, Brookfield, Ohio
Video
Irene M Koosh, Brookfield Township, Ohio
Video
Veronica Evans, Masury, Ohio
Video
Albert E. Klaric, Sharon, PA
Video
Walter R. Jessup, Sr., Brookfield, Ohio
Video
Elizabeth M. Matteo, Brookfield, Ohio
Video
Trending on WKBN.com
Missing Youngstown woman with dementia never got to daughter’s New Castle home
Live Stream
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Weather
Firefighters working to put out house fire in Trumbull County
Video