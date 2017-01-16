Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Sanders, Warren fight back at debate against moderate rivals
Top Stories
Cyclist dies of injuries from getting hit by car in Ravenna
Top Stories
Columbus teacher hospitalized after students attack her with bananas
Home for a visit: Howland grad, Orioles’ prospect Craig Lewis faces Scrappers
Dead woman found inside suitcase in Missouri
Girard crime activity: Intoxicated man drops rooster, lays down in roadway, police say
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM
Braun-hartfield
YSU men drop 3rd straight at Detroit Mercy