Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Firefighters determine where fire started in Canfield Plaza
Top Stories
Big question in opioid suits: How to divide any settlement
Top Stories
200K jeopardized by Trump’s food stamps move, governor warns
$24 million upgrade announced for Youngstown Veterans Affairs facility
Warren police: Woman charged after cutting son with kitchen knife
Brookfield prepares for upcoming Summer Fest on the Green
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Brandon Burlsworth
Lakeview’s Keith Crocker wins national award