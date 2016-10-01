Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Study: Cats can understand names but may ignore you
Top Stories
Plenty of sunshine today to wrap up the work week
Top Stories
Rep. Tim Ryan’s gun reform caravan makes it to Kentucky, hundreds gather for rally
Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired
Man beaten, found lying on road in Warren
Great weather into the weekend
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Boy Scouts
Local Boy Scout’s leadership project helps wildlife at Mill Creek Park
Trending on WKBN.com
Rep. Tim Ryan’s gun reform caravan makes it to Kentucky, hundreds gather for rally
Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired
Man beaten, found lying on road in Warren
Heated meeting discusses proposal to build dorm for at-risk kids in Youngstown
First Chill-Can commercial airs on TV, promising it’s coming to Youngstown soon
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!