Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown celebrates 30th YMCA Community Cup
Top Stories
African American Festival shows the history of Dance over the centuries
Top Stories
YSU holds second major scrimmage with season just two weeks away
Kinsman Family Fun Day benefits residents affected by recent flooding
Kick’s Lounge gives to the community with back to school giveaway
Hubbard crime activity: Police charge driver with marijuana trafficking after traffic stop
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Bomb Threat
Bomb threats force evacuations at 2 Ohio prep football games
Trending on WKBN.com
African American Festival shows the history of Dance over the centuries
Elderly couple in murder-suicide cited medical bills in notes found by police
Traffic restrictions coming to Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death
Hubbard man reports being stabbed by burglar
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!