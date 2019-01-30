Skip to content
Boardman Crime Activity
Boardman crime activity: Woman reports unknown men broke into apartment, tried slapping her
Boardman crime activity: Officer Tases disgruntled McDonald’s employee
Boardman crime activity: Police say men tried to steal TV from Walmart, got stuck in door
Boardman crime activity: Police called for fight near Hair Depot
Boardman crime activity: Man says he was going to sell stolen gun for crack, police say
Boardman crime activity: Shoplifters led officers on vehicle chase, police say
Boardman crime activity: Teen says man tried to grab her at Dollar General
Boardman crime activity: Police say man kicked officer during arrest
Boardman crime activity: Teen accused of selling THC vape pen at Boardman High
Boardman crime activity: Police called after argument over bed bugs
Boardman crime activity: Group tries breaking into Miller Rod and Gun
Boardman crime activity: Police say catalytic converters found in suspect’s vehicle
Boardman crime activity: Workers at Southern Park Mall report possible stalking
Boardman crime activity: Landlord arrested after dispute over electricity
Boardman crime activity: Shoplifting suspect leads officers on chase, police say