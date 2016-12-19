Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Dry weather expected through your Thursday
Top Stories
Debate puts Biden’s long legislative record in the hot seat
Top Stories
What to do if you were affected by Capital One data breach
Kinsman Twp. flood victims still unable to move back home
Staying home: Girard’s Haeden Gump verbally commits to YSU
Ohio research group urges lawmakers to enact policies that help save newspapers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Bethel Park High School
Redding powers Sharon past Bethel Park