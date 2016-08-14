Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
8-year-old suffers gunshot wound to hand in Boardman
Top Stories
Heinz helping person who returned stolen ketchup
Top Stories
Mercer County police on lookout for Crawford County murder suspect
Fire destroys Labrae bus in Leavittsburg
Man arrested with pellet gun at North Carolina Walmart
11 rescued from river after stranded while tubing in Delaware
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Barry Dyngles Queen Of Hearts
Queen of Hearts game continuing for 47th week in Garrettsville
Trending on WKBN.com
Fire destroys Labrae bus in Leavittsburg
Toxic algae kills 3 dogs in N.C.
‘Walking Dead’ star and firefighter dies after battle with cancer
Former Ohio State coach to be sentenced for having sex with teen diver
Firefighter loses 3 children in Erie daycare fire
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!