Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Dog swimming advisories issued for Presque Isle
Top Stories
Israel grants Tlaib West Bank visit on humanitarian grounds
Top Stories
Google employees call for pledge not to work with ICE
WATCH: Turning up the weekend heat
Western PA kicks off next Friday
Ten men charged with enticing minors at Sturgis motorcycle rally
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Auditor
Precinct committee members to meet Friday to elect auditor
Trending on WKBN.com
Dog swimming advisories issued for Presque Isle
Dump truck takes down wires in Shenango Twp.
Glenwood Ave. in Boardman reopens following accident
Details to be laid out for boarding school in Youngstown
Berea high school football players accused of sexual assault