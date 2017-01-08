Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Mercer County rape suspect arrested at Pittsburgh airport
Top Stories
Rep. Tim Ryan called out for ‘no hand over heart’ in debate
Top Stories
Valley congressman spars with Sanders over healthcare
Pence says Workhorse has funding to “move forward” with GM Lordstown facility
Tree on house near Pittsburgh traps man inside
Disaster declaration may help Ohio farmers hurt by rain
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition
At&t
AT&T service outages restored across northeast Ohio