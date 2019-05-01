Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
YNDC shows off newly renovated tri-plex in Handel’s neighborhood
Top Stories
Hotter each day into the weekend
Top Stories
Moving on from Kay’Ron: Young Warren Harding football team ready for life after Adams
FEMA offers to help local governments in Columbiana County with storm damage
The Pubcade offers gamers a place to play and socialize
Police looking for kids who vandalized New Middletown playground
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search