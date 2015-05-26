Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
British family deported after illicit US border crossing
Top Stories
Warren police: Man stuffed meat down pants, pushed security guard while running away
Top Stories
Disney offers to pay fans to watch movies for 30 days
Youngstown City Schools celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Family Circle magazine to shut down
Portion of Kirk Rd. in Youngstown closed
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Academic Excellence
Academic Excellence 2015: Farrell High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Wilmington High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Hickory High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Ursuline High School
Academic Excellence 2015: South Range High School
More Academic Excellence Headlines
Academic Excellence 2015: Western Reserve High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Cardinal Mooney High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Bristol High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Newton Falls High School
Academic Excellence 2015: McDonald High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Sharpsville High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Mathews High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Crestview High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Lordstown High School
Academic Excellence 2015: Lowellville High School
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Man shot, killed in Youngstown
Warren police: Man stuffed meat down pants, pushed security guard while running away
Weather
Disney offers to pay fans to watch movies for 30 days