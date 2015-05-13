Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Watch: Canfield girls rout Salem to set up District clash with rival Poland
Top Stories
Girard crime activity: Suspect threatened to hang man by meat hook, police say
Top Stories
Lordstown UAW leader: ‘GM was so dug in on…shutting this plant down’
Vaping-related illnesses still rising, though at slower pace
FAA to test whether packed planes affect evacuation time
Facebook CEO defends refusal to take down some content
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM
27 Interactives
27 Interactives: Nursing home database
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Lordstown UAW leader: ‘GM was so dug in on…shutting this plant down’
Wrongful arrest: Court system mistake humiliates Boardman man
Police identify man shot, killed in Youngstown
Local lawmakers react to GM tentative agreement and future of Lordstown