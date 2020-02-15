Zucker’s two goals help Penguins beat Canadiens 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Newly-acquired Jason Zucker scored his first two goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins during a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Zucker scored his 15th and 16th of the season in a 1:42 span, with Montreal’s Tomas Tatar getting a goal in between. Zucker provided 2-0 and 3-1 leads and has nine goals in 12 career games against the Canadiens. Kris Letang scored a power-play goal against his hometown team and his 13th overall of the season, and Zach Aston-Reese added an empty-net goal. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had three assists. Tatar scored his 21st of the season for Montreal

