Zirzow’s one of 4 returning starters for Bristol; Lady Panthers expect another big year

Bristol Panthers

Coach: John King

2019-20 Record: 19-7 (14-2, NAC)

Returning Starters: Senior – Brittany Mooney. Juniors – Brooklyn Swiger, Belle Zirzow and Ellie Crisp

…The Lady Panthers won 19-games, a year ago, including their District Semifinal victory over top-seeded Maplewood (47-35) on February 26.

Coach King says, “We’ll need our returnees to perform at a high-level and create an immediate impact. We need to stay healthy whether injury or illness related this season. We know that each day we get to be on the court together is a blessing and great opportunity to be our best. We’ll continue to build on our identity and be relentless workers.”

This year’s group returns four starters (Brittany Mooney, Brooklyn Swiger, Belle Zirzow, Ellie Crisp). Mooney closed out her junior season with a 10.9 scoring average while swiping 4.2-steals per game and dishing out 3.6 assists. Zirzow led the team in scoring last winter with a 16.7 average and 8.3 boards. She set the school’s single season scoring record (400). Swiger broke the program’s school mark for three-point baskets in a season (51). Brooklyn scored 7.7 points and led the team in assists (3.7). Crisp put together a solid sophomore campaign by averaging 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing.

King states, “We expect to compete for the NAC title and build off our District final run from last year.”

2020-21 Schedule

Bristol

Nov. 24 – at Ursuline

Nov. 30 – Lordstown

Dec. 3 – Badger

Dec. 7 – LaBrae

Dec. 10 – at Southington

Dec. 14 – at Windham

Dec. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 21 – Maplewood

Jan. 2 – at Champion

Jan. 7 – Mathews

Jan. 9 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 11 – at Lordstown

Jan. 14 – at Badger

Jan. 21 – at. St. John

Jan. 23 – Liberty

Jan. 25 – Southington

Jan. 28 – Windham

Feb. 1 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 4 – at Maplewood

Feb. 6 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 11 – at Mathews