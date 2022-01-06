CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Belle Zirzow led Bristol to a 51-46 win at Maplewood. Zirzow finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Brooklyn Swiger scored eight of her nine points in the second quarter for the Lady Panthers.

Bristol improves to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference. The Panthers return home on Monday to square off against Badger.

Maplewood’s senior guard Abbey Nay drained five three-pointers on her way to a team-high 17 points. Jordyn Domes also scored double digits as she closed out her night with 12 points.

The Lady Rockets (4-6) are set to play at Lakeview on Saturday.