Bella Zirzow scored a game-high 29 points

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bella Zirzow scored 22 of her 29 points in the first half as Bristol wins big over Lordstown, 59-17. Jaylyn Mullenax scored 14 points which included 3 of 4 at the free throw line.

Ava Spano led Lordstown with 9 points. The Red Devils are set to square off against Maplewood at home on Thursday.

Bristol plays at home versus Badger on Thursday.