BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Belle Zirzow paced Bristol with 33 points and 8 rebounds in the Lady Panthers’ 88-20 win over Chalker.

Payton Brook and Jaylyn Mullenax each scored 13 points for Bristol. Brooklyn Swiger also contributed 11.

The Panthers are scheduled to meet Windham at home tomorrow.

For Southington, Liv Rhodes scored all of her team-high 8-points in the second half.

Tomorrow, the Wildcats will meet Maplewood in Cortland.