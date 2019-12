Bristol will play Champion on Saturday

Lady Panthers improve to 5-3 overall

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol girls posted a 13-point win over Berkshire, 52-39, this evening. Bella Zirzow led all scorers with 28 points (18 in the 1st half). Brooklyn Mullenax and Brittany Mooney added 9 and 7 points respectively.

Lydia Kastor led Berkshire with 17 points. The Lady Badgers will participate in the Cardinal Holiday Tournament.

Bristol (5-3) is set to face Champion on Saturday.