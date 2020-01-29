Zion scores 14 in road debut, Pelicans down Cavs 125-111

CLEVELAND (AP) – Zion Williamson scored 14 in the hyped rookie’s NBA road debut as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111. Williamson played 30 minutes in his fourth game and added nine rebounds. The No. 1 overall draft pick didn’t do anything spectacular but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans. They’re happy just to have him healthy and on the floor after he was sidelined following knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Brandon Ingram 24 for the Pelicans. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. had 21. Cleveland has lost eight of nine.

